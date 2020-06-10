Live Now
Replay of US Senate Primary Debate between Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy
Raimondo to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo did not have a briefing on Tuesday. Starting this week, she went from holding them daily to only three per week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) announced nine more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 808.

(Story continues below.)

RIDOH also announced another 55 people tested positive, for a total of 15,691 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 144 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 31 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

On Monday, Raimondo announced plans to expand testing to include people not showing symptoms, starting with workers at child care centers and close-contact businesses like salons, barbershops and gyms, as well as those who’ve recently attended a large protest.

The goal is to test 900 asymptomatic people per day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Live Cams on WPRI.com