RI’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate stays under 1% for 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than two weeks, the daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Rhode Island has remained below 1%, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.
On Thursday, the positivity rate came out to 0.7%, with 42 new cases found and nearly 6,500 tests administered the previous day.
The last time the state reported a 1% positivity rate was May 26.
Health officials also reported no COVID-19-related deaths, while hospitalizations declined to 37. As of Thursday, five patients were in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilators.
The data also shows more than 584,000 people are fully vaccinated in Rhode Island and a total of 668,000 have received at least one dose.
The state will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly on Saturday.