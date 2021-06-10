RI’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate stays under 1% for 2 weeks

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than two weeks, the daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Rhode Island has remained below 1%, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

On Thursday, the positivity rate came out to 0.7%, with 42 new cases found and nearly 6,500 tests administered the previous day.

The last time the state reported a 1% positivity rate was May 26.

Health officials also reported no COVID-19-related deaths, while hospitalizations declined to 37. As of Thursday, five patients were in the intensive care unit and five were on ventilators.

The data also shows more than 584,000 people are fully vaccinated in Rhode Island and a total of 668,000 have received at least one dose.

The state will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly on Saturday.