Hospitalizations drop below 200 in RI; 67 new cases, 2 deaths; gov briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island dropped below 200 for the first time in nearly two months on Monday, the first day of Phase 2 reopening in the state.

There are current 195 people hospitalized, according to the latest data released by the R.I. Department of Health, down from 211 on Sunday.

Two more people were reported to have died with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total death count to 720.

The state also saw the lowest number of new positive test results Monday since April 2 — at 67 new cases — though it was out of just 2,183 tests, compared to 4,000 tests returned Sunday.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Monday marks the start of Phase 2 of reopening Rhode Island’s economy. Public safety measures will remain in place for the most part such as wearing a face covering in busy areas, maintaining social distancing, avoiding large crowds and staying home if you are sick.

Phase 2 will be a big step toward our “new normal” as the available options for businesses, services and activities greatly expand.

On Sunday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced seven more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 718.

RIDOH also announced another 106 new cases out of nearly 4,000 tests performed, the lowest daily positive rate thus far at 2.6%.

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Coverage 1 p.m. RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3:30 p.m. Gov. Charlie Baker briefing

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines