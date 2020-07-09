RI reports 3 more deaths among COVID-19 patients, 50 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data released Thursday by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) showed three more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 974 since the pandemic began.

(Story continues below.)

As of Thursday afternoon, 55 people were in the hospital with the virus, according to RIDOH. Of those patients, four were in the ICU and three were on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

RIDOH also reported 50 new positive cases and another 3,227 tests performed for a daily positivity rate of 1.5%.

(Story continues below.)

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in RI, Mass. »

On Wednesday, RIDOH released more specific testing data which revealed the number of new cases reported each day only includes newly diagnosed individuals, excluding anyone whose infections had already been identified.

It also revealed a discrepancy in the percentage of the state’s population that’s been tested to date. While Gov. Gina Raimondo has been saying 20% to 25% of Rhode Islanders have been tested, the data showed that only about 16% of the population has been tested.

New data show fewer Rhode Islanders tested for COVID-19 than Raimondo touted »

Raimondo announced on Wednesday that the state will be cracking down on restaurants and bars not following the current rules and regulations. She said establishments that don’t enforce social distancing or mask-wearing will be issued compliance orders or fines, and could even be shut down for multiple offenses.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines