RI closing in on 700K partially vaccinated; no deaths in 10 days

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged Friday as the R.I. Department of Health reported zero deaths for the tenth straight day.

Health officials also reported 24 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 0.4%, with more than 5,600 tests administered the previous day.

Currently, 30 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island, with three in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

The data also shows the state is fewer than 3,000 doses away from reaching 700,000 people at least partially vaccinated. Of those, more than 640,000 are considered fully vaccinated.

