Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

This will be the first time Rhode Islanders will hear from Raimondo since last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) released updated data for the first time since Friday, reporting that nine more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19.

The Health Department also announced another 122 people tested positive for the virus since Friday. There have been a total of 17,154 positive cases recorded since March 1.

According to RIDOH, there are 55 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, four are in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.

The three-day average of people hospitalized is 58, according to the Health Department.

