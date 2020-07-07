Rhode Island reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths since Friday

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday reported nine more people have died with COVID-19, as an additional 122 people tested positive for the disease since Friday.

The new health metrics mark the first time the data has been updated in four days, as state employees did not work Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July.

During the extended weekend, Rhode Island continued to see relatively low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, countering the experience of many other states across the country where the disease has again surged.

The daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Rhode Island hit a new low of 0.7% on Sunday before climbing back to 2.2% on Monday, according to the Health Department, which reported 59 new positive cases out of 2,680 tests conducted the day before. Since June 12, the state’s daily positivity rate has ranged from 0.7% to 2.8%.

The newly reported deaths bring the total to 969 in Rhode Island.

The number of people currently in the hospital fell to 55, with four COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

