60% of Rhode Islanders fully vaccinated against COVID; no deaths in past week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s death toll from the pandemic has gone unchanged for a full week, with no additional fatalities reported by the R.I. Department of Health.

Data released by the Health Department Wednesday shows 60% of people in the state are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 65% of the population is at least partially vaccinated.

The data also shows upticks in people hospitalized (28) and new cases per 100,000 persons over the past week (13.3), the latter being an indicator of community transmission of the virus, according to the CDC. Rhode Island is currently in the “moderate transmission” category, and that rate has to fall back below 10 new cases per 100,000 persons for the state to be considered “low transmission.”

Health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a daily positivity rate of 0.8%, with roughly 4,700 tests administered the previous day.

With those tests, the state surpassed 4.5 million administered since the start of the pandemic, the data shows.