RI vaccine incentive program to benefit nonprofits; drive-thru clinic coming to Wickford

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state of Rhode Island works to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday some new means to support that mission.

As McKee first alluded to last month, the state will be launching a vaccine incentive program called the “RI Gives Vax Challenge.” For every 5,000 first doses administered, $10,000 grants will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations that aided in the pandemic response and recovery.

The grants will be distributed through the newly created COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Fund, which has a starting budget of $750,000 — $500,000 from the state and $250,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation.

McKee said interested nonprofits will be able to apply for a grant through the Rhode Island Foundation beginning on Tuesday. Applications will be accepted through July 30, however, they must be submitted by July 13 to be considered for the first round of grants.

Applicants must be located in Rhode Island, have an annual operating budget of less than $3 million, and provide services or direct assistance to individuals or communities in response to the pandemic.

McKee also announced a new drive-through vaccination clinic at the Wickford Junction train station, which will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon starting this coming weekend.

The clinic will have first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, meaning anyone ages 12 and older is eligible to get immunized there. It will be open to Rhode Islanders as well as people visiting from out of state.

Those seeking to get vaccination must arrive in a vehicle — no walk-ups will be accepted — and appointments are recommended, but not required.

To book an appointment, call 844-930-1779 or visit VaccinateRI.org.