RI tops 19,000 COVID-19 cases since March, no new deaths reported for 2nd straight day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to more than 19,000 since the public health crisis began.

The Health Department also reported no new coronavirus-related deaths, marking the second consecutive day without any new reported fatalities.

The new cases in comparison to overall negative tests resulted in a daily positivity rate of 1.7%, according to data provided by the Health Department.

(Story continues below.)

As of Friday, 76 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, with 15 in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

(Story continues below.)

To date, 1,007 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines