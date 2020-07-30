CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
No COVID-19 deaths reported in RI; 110 new cases found, hospitalizations on the rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday but no new deaths.

The daily percentage of positive tests came out to 2.5%, according to the Health Department.

As of midday Thursday, 77 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, which is the most since June 27, when there were 78 hospitalizations. Of those patients, 13 are in the intensive care unit (the most since June 29) and five are on ventilators.

As of Thursday, 1,007 people in the state have died after contracting the disease.

During her weekly briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state would remain in Phase 3 for another month since the data doesn’t support moving ahead or back a phase.

She also reduced the limit on social gatherings from 25 people to 15, saying recent cases have been connected to large house parties and barbecues through contact tracing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

