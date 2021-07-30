Coronavirus transmission rate still rising in RI; 156 new cases, 1 death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Rhode Island.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 156 new infections Friday, marking the third straight day of more than 150 new cases.

As a result, the state is up to 85 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which is a rate used by the CDC to track community transmission of the virus.

Rhode Island is currently considered to have “substantial transmission.” If that rate exceeds 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, the designation would step up to “high transmission,” according to CDC standards.

On Friday, the Health Department also reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a week, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,740.

Hospitalizations ticked down to 31, with seven patients currently in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators, according to health officials.

A 12 News analysis of data from the Health Department and CDC shows more than 64% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, while 59% is considered fully vaccinated.

State leaders have yet to issue a decision on whether they will follow the CDC’s guidance in recommending that full vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors, given the recent spike in new cases. In terms of schools, Gov. Dan McKee said there wouldn’t be a statewide mandate, but the state will “strongly recommend” that students and teachers wear masks in the fall.