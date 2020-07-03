Live Now
RIDOH: 1 new COVID-19 death, 59 new cases

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 960.

The department of health announced another 59 people tested positive out of 2,611 new tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 2.3%.

A total of 16,991 positive cases have been reported since March 1.

There are currently 61 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 9 are in the intensive care unit and 7 are on ventilators.

To date, 1,657 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

