Raimondo, Health Dept. to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 119 new positive cases, which is the highest number reported in a single day since May 29. The state has reported more than 100 new cases in five of the last seven days.

The daily positivity rate was 3.2% on Tuesday, according to RIDOH data, which is the highest rate since June 10, when it totaled 3.4%.

(Story continues below.)

The Health Department also announced one more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,005.

(Story continues below.)

There are currently 68 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 10 are in the intensive care unit and seven are on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines