RI reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — COVID-19 data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health showed 119 new positive cases in the state, which is the highest number reported in a single day in nearly two months.
The state has reported more than 100 new cases in five of the last seven days. Prior to that, the last time the daily count surpassed 100 was June 10, and it hasn’t been over 115 since May 29, when 179 new cases were reported.
The daily rate of positive cases came out to 3.2% on Tuesday, according to Health Department data, which is the highest rate since June 10, when it totaled 3.4%.
The department also reported one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the total to 1,005 in Rhode Island.
As of midday Tuesday, 68 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital. Ten were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators, according to the department.
