McKee expects RI will follow CDC guidance on masks in schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It remains unclear whether Rhode Island will go back to suggesting that everyone wear masks indoors, but Gov. Dan McKee indicated Wednesday that the state will follow federal guidance in recommending them for all K-12 students and teachers.

McKee’s office tells 12 News that he and the R.I. Department of Health are currently reviewing the updated guidelines released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls for people wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where case numbers are surging, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency is also recommending that masks be worn by everyone inside schools nationwide.

While McKee said he expects the state will follow the guidance on masks in schools, he said a “strong recommendation” will be made and it will be left up to the individual districts to decide. He said there will not be a statewide mandate.

Decisions on recommendations from the state are expected to be issued later on Wednesday.

If @GovDanMcKee moves in a different direction on masks for fully vaccinated people, it would mark one of the few times he hasn't followed CDC guidance since ascending to the state's top job in March https://t.co/KcSu548QyR — Eli Sherman (@Eli_Sherman) July 28, 2021

The CDC’s changes come as the delta variant of the coronavirus fuels a nationwide increase in new cases.

In Rhode Island, the rate of nearly 66 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, which the CDC uses to gauge community transmission, puts the state in the “substantial transmission” category.

The R.I. Department of Health on Wednesday reported 145 new positive cases, marking the highest one-day total since May 12, along with a 2.6% daily positivity rate.

The state hasn’t seen a significant surge in hospitalizations and deaths, however, those rates typically lag the ups and downs of new infections.

Currently, 29 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with three in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators, and there hasn’t been a COVID-19-related death reported in more than a week.