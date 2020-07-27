CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 233 new cases since Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data released Monday by the Rhode Island Department of Health shows 233 new COVID-19 cases have been found since Friday, along with 81 repeat positive cases.

Another two people in the state have died after contracting the disease, according to the Health Department, bringing the total to 1,004.

As of midday Monday, 71 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including eight in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Providence

