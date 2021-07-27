McKee noncommittal to updated mask guidance amid rise in new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee says he plans to review newly released masking guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC is now recommending that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the coronavirus is surging.

While Rhode Island isn’t seeing a flood of new cases like some states, there has been a steady increase in the rate of new cases over the past few weeks.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 persons over a seven-day period, which is used to gauge community transmission, rose above 60 on Tuesday, which is more than six times the rate recorded on July 1.

The current rate puts Rhode Island in the “substantial transmission” category set by the CDC.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows the daily positivity rate was 2.1% on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight day it was above 2%. Before this week, the last time the daily rate was above 2% was May 9, the data shows.

The Health Department reported 94 new cases Tuesday, along with a slight increase in hospitalizations to 24.

No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported on Rhode Island in the past week.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which included increases in percent positive by week (from 1% last week to 1.8% this week) and new hospital admissions by week (from 17 to 22).

More than 67% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, according to the data, while more than 61% is considered fully vaccinated.

More to come.