RI reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health announced Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,002.

On Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo directed flags to fly at half-staff to honor the more than 1,000 people who have died as a result of the pandemic.

The Health Department also reported 74 new positive cases on Friday and a daily positivity rate of 2.2%.

As of midday Friday, 66 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which six were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.

