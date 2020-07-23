COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in RI; 76 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has directed flags to fly at half-staff in honor of the more than 1,000 lives lost due to COVID-19.

The R.I. Department of Health announced four additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,001.

“This pandemic has taken a terrible toll on our state, and my heart breaks for the hundreds of Rhode Islanders who have lost someone to this virus,” Raimondo said in a statement. “We must continue to do everything we can in their memory to protect our neighbors, friends, and family from COVID-19. My thoughts, today and every day, are with the loved ones of those we have lost.”

Raimondo’s office also said the State House will be illuminated in red, white and blue through Sunday to commemorate not only the local COVID-19 victims, but also the more than 140,000 lives lost across the country.

The Health Department reported 76 new positive cases on Thursday, along with 37 repeat positive cases.

As of midday Thursday, 67 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which seven were in intensive care and four were on ventilators.

