Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported one more Rhode Islander died after contracting the disease, bringing the total to 996.

(Story continues below.)

Another 53 new positive cases were announced on Tuesday, along with 16 repeat positive cases.

Newly released data showed out-of-staters who tested positive for the coronavirus in Rhode Island account for roughly 3% of the state’s current case count.

(Story continues below.)

As of midday Tuesday, 64 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including four in intensive care and two on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

