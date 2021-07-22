COVID-19: RI’s community transmission rate has quadrupled over past 3 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 have remained low in Rhode Island, the state continues to see a steady stream of infections.

For the third straight day, the rate of positive tests on Thursday came out to 1.8%, with 88 new cases found and fewer than 5,000 tests administered the previous day, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, which is used to track community transmission of the virus, has more than quadrupled to 41.3 since the start of the month.

One more Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the data shows, while the number of hospitalizations is down to 17, with three patients currently in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

Additionally, nearly 67% of all Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated to date, while roughly 61% are considered fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Health Department revealed the number of cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant had tripled to 42. Those cases are detected through sequencing a portion of the new cases each week, so the confirmed cases are merely a sample size.

Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director with the Health Department, said the delta variant is likely the dominant strain in the state right now.

More than 250 cases in Massachusetts have been linked to an outbreak in Provincetown. The state asks that anyone who recently visited the Cape Cod resort town to get tested.