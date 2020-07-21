CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Rhode Island ticked up to 996 on Tuesday, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department reported one additional death along with 53 new positive cases and 16 repeat positive cases.

(Story continues below.)

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

As of midday Tuesday, 64 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including four in intensive care and two on ventilators.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Find a Testing Site Near You | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour