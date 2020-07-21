RI reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Rhode Island ticked up to 996 on Tuesday, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Health.
The Health Department reported one additional death along with 53 new positive cases and 16 repeat positive cases.
As of midday Tuesday, 64 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, including four in intensive care and two on ventilators.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
