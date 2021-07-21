More than 650K fully vaccinated in RI as rate of new cases mounts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island reached another vaccine-related milestone on Wednesday as the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to increase.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 91 new positive cases, which is the state’s largest single-day total since May 20.

For the second straight day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1.8%, which is the highest since May 16.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 persons over a 7-day period, which is used to track community transmission of the virus, jumped to 37.5 on Wednesday, an increase of more than five since Tuesday and 27 since the beginning of the month.

Rhode Island is still considered “moderate transmission” under the CDC’s guidelines. If the rate rises to 50 or more new cases per 100,000 persons over seven days, the state will move into the “substantial transmission” category.

The Health Department also reported no additional deaths on Wednesday while the number of hospitalizations dipped to 20, with three patients in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Gov. Dan McKee noted how the most recent data shows roughly 92% who died or were hospitalized over the past two months were unvaccinated at the time.

While the vaccine protects against serious illness and death and reduces the spread of the virus, according to health officials, a person who is vaccinated can still test positive. These so-called “breakthrough cases” often involve less severe symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, more than 650,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island were considered fully vaccinated and more than 706,000 are at least partially vaccinated, having gotten the first or both required doses.

Demand for the vaccine, however, has waned greatly, with about 650 doses being administered per day currently compared to 8,000 per day back in April.