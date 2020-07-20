180 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in RI since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is approaching a tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 1,000 residents having died after contracting the disease.

The R.I. Department of Health on Monday reported five more people have died since Friday, bringing the total to 995.

The state also reported 180 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, along with 106 repeat positive cases. The positivity rate hovered just below 2% throughout the weekend.

The state on Friday reported 113 Rhode Islanders received “false positive” results between July 9 and July 14, spurring health officials to make several revisions to the state’s historical record of new cases.

By example, Rhode Island on July 14 originally reported more than 100 new cases, which has now been reduced to 60 new cases. The false positives came from a New York partner of East Side Clinical Laboratory, according to the Health Department.

“All Rhode Islanders who have been tested for COVID-19 should assume that their test result is accurate unless they have been contacted and directly told otherwise,” health officials said in a news release.

As of Monday, 61 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to the Health Department, with two in intensive care and two on ventilators.

Thirteen people with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital on Friday, which was an unusually high number compared to recent weeks. Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the state is looking more closely into whether the cases reveal any type of new trend. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the individuals were known to each other.

“Many of them were very brief hospitalizations,” Wendelken said, adding that many were discharged the following day. “But we are looking at the cases more closely to see if there are any trends there.”

Eight people were discharged the next day, according to state data.

