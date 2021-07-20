COVID-19 infections rise again in RI, 1 new death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 64 new coronavirus infections, marking the largest single-day total in nearly two months.

With just under 3,700 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 1.8%, which is the highest since May 16, according to the state’s data.

The data also shows Rhode Island had a rate of 31.9 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past seven days. That rate, which is used to gauge community transmission of the virus, has more than tripled since hitting a low of 9.9 on July 1.

The state’s hospitalization and death rates, which typically lag the ups and downs of new infections, have remained low. The weekly rate of new hospital admissions declined from 21 last week to 16 this week.

Currently, 21 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with four in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.

Health officials also reported one more Rhode Islander has died after contracting the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,738.

While Rhode Island’s vaccination rate has greatly slowed recently, the state is 500 people away from hitting 650,000 fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

The data shows the state is only administering about 650 vaccinations per day, down from around 8,000 per day during the peak in April.