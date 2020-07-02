RIDOH reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases; RI Commerce to offer reopening guidance

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 959.

Another 74 people tested positive with 3,959 new tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.9%, a slight uptick from the rate in recent days.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital fell to 67 (from 69), according to RIDOH, of which 11 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

To date, 1,644 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Rhode Island Commerce plans to hold a live discussion and Q&A on Facebook to help businesses safely reopen.

Topics will include:

Phase III general reopening guidance

Updates for restaurants, bars, offices, realtors, religious settings, events, gyms, retail, recreation/entertainment, and personal services

A review of capacity and physical distancing requirements for various settings

Signage, screenings and cleaning guidance

Live Q&A

Head to Rhode Island Commerce’s Facebook page to join.