RIDOH reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases; RI Commerce to offer reopening guidance

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 959.

(Story continues below.)

Another 74 people tested positive with 3,959 new tests conducted for a daily positivity rate of 1.9%, a slight uptick from the rate in recent days.

(Story continues below.)

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital fell to 67 (from 69), according to RIDOH, of which 11 are in the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

To date, 1,644 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Rhode Island Commerce plans to hold a live discussion and Q&A on Facebook to help businesses safely reopen.

Topics will include:

  • Phase III general reopening guidance
  • Updates for restaurants, bars, offices, realtors, religious settings, events, gyms, retail, recreation/entertainment, and personal services
  • A review of capacity and physical distancing requirements for various settings
  • Signage, screenings and cleaning guidance
  • Live Q&A

Head to Rhode Island Commerce’s Facebook page to join.

Providence

