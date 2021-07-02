With 25 new COVID-19 cases, RI back in ‘moderate transmission’ category

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s rolling average of new COVID-19 cases ticked up on Friday, putting the state back above the CDC’s threshold of “low community transmission.”

With 25 new positive cases reported by the R.I. Department of Health, the rate of new cases per 100,000 persons over the past week increased to 10.9, moving Rhode Island back into the “moderate transmission” category.

To be considered low transmission, the rate of new cases per 100,000 persons over a seven-day period must be below 10.

Data provided by the Health Department also shows the state had a 0.5% daily positivity rate on Friday and no additional deaths related to the virus.

Currently, 21 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with two in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

On Thursday, Rhode Island became the fifth state to reach 70% of adults fully vaccinated, joining Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Maine.

Tom McCarthy, the executive director of the state’s COVID-19 response, called it “something we should all be proud of and celebrate,” but also said a lot more work has to be done to get past the pandemic.

According to Friday’s data, roughly 691,500 Rhode Islanders have received at least their first dose, while more than 633,000 are now considered fully vaccinated.