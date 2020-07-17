RI reports 2 more deaths among COVID-19 patients, 71 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As of Friday afternoon, 990 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health.
The Health Department reported two additional deaths on Friday, along with 71 newly identified cases. The daily positivity rate totaled 2.1%.
Sixty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of which four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.
