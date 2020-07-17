CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 2 more deaths among COVID-19 patients, 71 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As of Friday afternoon, 990 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department reported two additional deaths on Friday, along with 71 newly identified cases. The daily positivity rate totaled 2.1%.

Target 12: Here are the RI cities and towns where the most COVID-19 patients have died »
Target 12: RI beach communities seeing fastest growth of new COVID-19 cases »

(Story continues below.)

Sixty-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of which four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Find a Testing Site Near You | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour