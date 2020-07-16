CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another Rhode Islander has died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday, bringing the total to 988.

The Health Department also reported 68 new positive cases, and the daily rate of positive tests came out to 1.9%.

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to health officials, which includes four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the parking lots at Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches would be reduced to 25% capacity due to recurring reports of overcrowding. She also said law enforcement would be cracking down on illegal parking in those areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

