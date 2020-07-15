Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — After Rhode Island saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are set to hold their weekly news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Raimondo has said she is thinking about adjusting her beach policies after reports of overcrowding at the shore in recent weeks. She said while she does not want to close down the beaches again, it’s something she’s considered.

Tuesday was the first day since June 10 that Rhode Island reported more than 100 new positive cases. The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) announced 102 new people tested positive for the disease, while another 30 individuals retested positive.

The increase in cases comes about two weeks after Rhode Island entered Phase 3 of restarting its economy.

The state also reported 2,383 tests came back negative Monday, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 3.5% — which is the highest its been since May 31.

RIDOH also announced one more Rhode Islander died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 985.

According to the health department, there are currently 69 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, five are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

