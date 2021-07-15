RI reports 50 new COVID cases as community transmission rate continues to climb

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island continues to see what appears to be a post-holiday rise in new coronavirus infections.

New data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Health shows there were 50 new positive cases, which is the most reported in a single day since June 3.

The data also shows the rate of community transmission has more than doubled over the past two weeks, with the state seeing more than 21 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past seven days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, however, have been trending slightly downward, with 22 patients currently admitted to medical facilities in Rhode Island, down from 30 last week.

Another four Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, health officials report, bringing the total to 2,736.

The state on Thursday also surpassed 1.3 million total vaccine doses administered, according to the data. Roughly 66% of the population is at least partially vaccinated, while more than 60% is considered fully vaccinated.