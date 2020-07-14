CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  School Updates
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI exceeds 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month; 1 more death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday reported new COVID-19 cases exceeded 100 people for the first time in more than a month.

Public health officials announced 102 new people have tested positive for the disease, while another 30 individuals have retested positive.

The new cases represent a sharp increase from the day before, and mark the first time the number has exceeded 100 since June 10, when 104 people tested positive.

The increase comes roughly two weeks after the state entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which included relaxing social distancing mandates and allowing more businesses to reopen.

In addition to the increase of new cases, the Health Department also reported one more person with COVID-19 has died, bringing the death toll to 985 in Rhode Island.

(Story continues below.)

Currently, 69 patients are in the hospital — an increase of two since Monday — which includes five people in intensive care and three on ventilators. Like new cases, hospitalizations have started to rise in recent days, bucking a consistent downward trend seen for weeks.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are expected to provide an update on the public health crisis at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Find a Testing Site Near You | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour