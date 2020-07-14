RI exceeds 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month; 1 more death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday reported new COVID-19 cases exceeded 100 people for the first time in more than a month.

Public health officials announced 102 new people have tested positive for the disease, while another 30 individuals have retested positive.

The new cases represent a sharp increase from the day before, and mark the first time the number has exceeded 100 since June 10, when 104 people tested positive.

The increase comes roughly two weeks after the state entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which included relaxing social distancing mandates and allowing more businesses to reopen.

In addition to the increase of new cases, the Health Department also reported one more person with COVID-19 has died, bringing the death toll to 985 in Rhode Island.

Currently, 69 patients are in the hospital — an increase of two since Monday — which includes five people in intensive care and three on ventilators. Like new cases, hospitalizations have started to rise in recent days, bucking a consistent downward trend seen for weeks.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are expected to provide an update on the public health crisis at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

