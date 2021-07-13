RI sees uptick in weekly COVID-19 data, 2 new cases of delta variant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island may be starting to see the effects of Fourth of July events and travel when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

The R.I. Department of Health provided new weekly data on Tuesday, which for the first time in months showed upticks in all three key metrics being tracked: new cases per 100,000 persons by week increased from 11 last week to 15 this week, while new hospital admissions by week went from 18 to 19 and percent positive by week climbed from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Health officials also reported two new cases of the highly contagious delta variant, bringing the total to 14.

With 32 new positive cases reported overall on Tuesday and roughly 3,500 tests administered the previous day, the daily positivity rate came out to 0.9%.

No additional fatalities were reported Tuesday in Rhode Island. Over the past two weeks, the state has only disclosed one COVID-19-related death.

Hospitalizations remained at 23, with three patients in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

In terms of vaccinations, Rhode Island is only 37 away from reaching 700,000 people at least partially vaccinated, according to the data. More than 60% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated so far.

Nearly 40% of Rhode Islanders (including ineligible kids) are still unvaccinated, but it's clear there is little demand left out there under current conditions. Little more than 1,000 shots a day being done right now https://t.co/uK1NnLusZw pic.twitter.com/Qn7SoTYh8u — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) July 13, 2021

After months of decline, COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers are climbing at the nationwide level, with the Associated Press reporting that the number of new infections per day has doubled over the past three weeks.

