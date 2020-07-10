Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Friday.

It will be Raimondo’s last scheduled Friday briefing. Starting next week, she plans to hold one per week on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

The governor is expected to provide details on a mediation program to help Rhode Islanders stay in their homes.

A statewide moratorium on evictions ended on June 2 and while Raimondo said earlier this month she hadn’t yet seen a surge in evictions, she’s bracing for a potential spike in August as the $600 unemployment bump through the federal CARES Act expires.

Raimondo may also further discuss Friday her plan to crack down on bars and restaurants that aren’t enforcing social distancing or mask-wearing regulations.

On Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) reported three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 974.

RIDOH also said 50 people tested positive for the disease and 42 more retested positive.

Fifty-five COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital, according to RIDOH, including four in intensive care and three on ventilators.

