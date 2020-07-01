Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The state entered Phase 3 on Tuesday allowing Rhode Islanders to gather socially in larger groups and loosening restrictions for gyms, youth sports, personal services, and more.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 950.

RIDOH also announced another 36 positive cases out of 3,570 tests, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1%.

According to the health department, there are currently 74 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 13 are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Wednesday’s briefing will be the last of this week. Raimondo will not hold a briefing on Friday, July 3, or Monday, July 6, in recognition of the holiday weekend.

Raimondo’s next scheduled briefing is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

