Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Perspectives on Race
CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their next COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

The state entered Phase 3 on Tuesday allowing Rhode Islanders to gather socially in larger groups and loosening restrictions for gyms, youth sports, personal services, and more.

Related: Raimondo issues new travel restrictions as RI enters Phase 3 »

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the total to 950.

(Story continues below.)

RIDOH also announced another 36 positive cases out of 3,570 tests, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1%.

(Story continues below.)

According to the health department, there are currently 74 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 13 are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

(Story continues below.)

Wednesday’s briefing will be the last of this week. Raimondo will not hold a briefing on Friday, July 3, or Monday, July 6, in recognition of the holiday weekend.

Raimondo’s next scheduled briefing is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com