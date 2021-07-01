RI now considered ‘low transmission’ for COVID-19; 10 new cases, 0 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s rate of community transmission for COVID-19 dipped again on Thursday, moving the state into the CDC’s “low transmission” category.

However, with that rate being 9.9 new cases per 100,000 persons over the past week, the state is right at the threshold and could move back into the “moderate” category in the coming days. (The CDC considers “moderate transmission” to be a rate of 10 to 49.9 new cases per 100,000 person over a seven-day period.)

It comes just as Rhode Island reaches President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults fully vaccinated by July 4.

As of Thursday, more than 632,000 total Rhode Islanders were fully vaccinated, meaning they’re at least two weeks removed from their final shot, while 691,000 were at least partially vaccinated.

Thursday’s data provided by the R.I. Department of Health also shows a daily positivity rate of 0.2%, with more than 6,000 tests administered the previous day and 10 new cases found.

No additional deaths were reported, while COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 19, with three patients in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.