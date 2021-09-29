Judge to consider health care workers’ lawsuit over vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The clock is ticking for Rhode Island health care workers who still aren’t vaccinated.

All staff at state-licensed health care facilities are required to be fully vaccinated by Friday or risk losing their jobs, but those who oppose the mandate hope a judge will step in.

There is a hearing Wednesday morning for a federal motion challenging vaccine mandate, claiming it violates the law.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of Rhode Island health care workers who believe the mandate is unconstitutional since it doesn’t allow for religious exemptions.

The judge hearing the case questioned the difference in the COVID-19 vaccine compared to other vaccines like the flu, measles, and mumps, which all health care workers must get.

Rhode Island, according to the lawsuit, “stands nearly alone in even attempting to outlaw this right.”

“Rhode Island is not an island unto itself,” the lawsuit states. “If across America religious exemptions can be accommodated consistent with patient safety, then as a matter of law and logic, the same applies here.”

Maine is the only other state that doesn’t allow for religious exemptions to their vaccine mandate, and earlier this week a federal judge issued a temporary injunction against New York.

On Tuesday, a judge rejected a request from a group of firefighter unions for their members to be exempt from the mandate.