CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Judge denies woman’s request for prison release until pandemic ends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman convicted for swindling her friends and family out of millions of dollars was denied her request for release into home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monique Brady, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in February. She has been in custody since her arrest in April 2019.

Last week, her attorney filed an “emergency motion for release to home confinement,” and asked that Brady be able to self-report to federal prison when the pandemic is over.

She argued that incarcerated individuals “are at special risk of infection, given their living situations.” 

On Tuesday, Chief Judge John McConnell spiked her request, saying: “There is nothing unique about Ms. Brady’s personal situation that would cause this court to release her from imprisonment at this time.”

McConnell has repeatedly said in the past that Brady is a flight risk. Prior to Brady’s arrest, investigators learned she bought a one-way ticket to Vietnam.

Tim White contributed to this report.

