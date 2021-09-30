CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Judge refuses to block RI vaccine mandate as Friday deadline looms

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A requirement for all employees of state-licensed health care facilities in Rhode Island to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be enforced starting Friday.

On Thursday, Judge Mary McElroy denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by a group of health care workers, saying she found “the plaintiffs have not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of these claims.”

McElroy heard arguments from both sides on Wednesday. The plaintiffs said the mandate is unconstitutional because it doesn’t allow for religious exemptions.

McElroy questioned how the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is any different from others needed to work in health care, like the flu or MMR vaccines.

“As to the constitutional claims, courts have held for over a century that mandatory vaccination laws are a valid exercise of a state’s police powers, and such laws have withstood constitutional challenges,” McElroy wrote in her decision.

PDF: Read McElroy’s decision in fullDownload »

Earlier this week, a judge denied a similar challenge from a group of firefighter unions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

