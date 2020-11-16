Johnson & Johnson to begin testing two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPRI) — Johnson & Johnson announced it would initiate another global trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to learn if a two-dose regimen is more effective than a single-dose of its vaccine.

The ENSEMBLE 2 trial will run parallel to its Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which studies a single-dose of its vaccine candidate. The trial continues to enroll and vaccinate up to 60,000 study participants worldwide.

The announcement follows positive interim results from the company’s ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study, which studies the immune response and safety of both a single-dose and two-dose vaccination.

An interim analysis showed a single dose of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate “induced a robust immune response and was generally well-tolerated.”

The company says ENSEMBLE 2 “is a complementary, planned, pivotal, large-scale, multi-country Phase 3 trial” that will study the safety and efficacy of a two-dose regimen of its vaccine candidate.

“While a potentially safe and effective single-dose preventive COVID-19 vaccine would have significant benefits, particularly in a pandemic setting, Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine program has been designed to be extremely thorough and driven by science. As such, we are investigating multiple doses and dosing regimens to evaluate their long-term efficacy,” a statement from the company reads.

The study is looking to enroll up to 30,000 participants worldwide and will run parallel to the ENSEMBLE trial.