RI health director to hold virtual COVID-19 update at 3 pm; 924 new infections, 6 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo’s first COVID-19 briefing of the year has been postponed until next week as she heads to Delaware to be formally announced as President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for commerce secretary.

In lieu of the briefing, which was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a videoconference call at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the pandemic.

12 News plans to stream the call live right here on WPRI.com.

The Health Department reported 924 new coronavirus infections on Friday and a 6% daily positivity rate, with 15,385 tests administered on Thursday.

Another six people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19.

Nationally, more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in a single day for the first time.

The number of hospitalized patients in Rhode Island declined further to 390, with 55 in intensive care and 39 on ventilators, according to health officials.

Friday’s data also showed more than 29,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 1,800 have gotten their second and final shot.

A new study of Pfizer’s vaccine suggests it can protect against the fast-spreading variant of the virus that’s starting to pop up in the United States, most recently in Connecticut.