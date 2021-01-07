CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
More than 1K fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in RI; 1,155 new cases, 20 more deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 1,100 people in Rhode Island have received their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data released Thursday by state health officials.

The data shows more than 28,600 first doses have been administered so far.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 1,155 new positive coronavirus cases and a daily positivity rate of 6.1%, with 18,960 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Another 20 people have died after contracting COVID-19, officials said, which brings the state’s reported death toll to 1,910.

As of midday Thursday, 397 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with 59 in the intensive care unit and 40 on ventilators.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s next briefing was postponed until 1 p.m. Friday after she was identified as a close contact and had to enter quarantine.

