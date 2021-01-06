COVID-19: RI reports 20 additional deaths, 1,564 new cases as hospitalizations hold steady

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll to 1,890.

The Health Department also reported 1,564 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 7.8%, with nearly 20,000 tests administered on Tuesday. In addition to the new infections, the Health Department added 43 cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

As of midday Wednesday, 405 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, with 59 in intensive care and 40 on ventilators. The three-day average of hospitalizations was down to 419, which is the lowest that’s been since late November, the data shows.

Nearly 28,000 people in Rhode Island have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to health officials, while 643 have gotten their second and final dose.

On Tuesday, the Health Department revealed it’s had to cancel roughly 300 vaccine appointments made by people who are ineligible to receive it during the first phase of the rollout. State health officials said eligible health care workers shared registration links with friends and family who were not eligible.

Right now, only COVID-facing health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and high-risk inmates at the ACI are eligible to be vaccinated. First responders, outpatient health care providers, and people over 75 years of age are next in line under the state’s plan.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s next briefing has been postponed until 1 p.m. Friday after she was identified as a close contact and had to enter quarantine.