RI recorded 15K+ new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days, revised data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data released Thursday by the Rhode Island Department of Health shows the state’s case count topped 5,000 for three straight days.

Revised data revealed there were 5,319 new cases recorded on Monday, 5,876 on Tuesday (the single-day record for Rhode Island) and 5,373 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 3,112.

Hospitalizations jumped to 434 patients on Wednesday, with 47 in the ICU and 35 on ventilators, according to the data.

As for testing, the data shows Rhode Island hit a new one-day record on Wednesday, with 29,716 tests administered statewide.

Appointments at state-run testing sites and community clinics have been hard to come by in recent weeks, and in an effort to meet the demand, McKee said the state is opening a brand new testing site at the Community College of Rhode Island Friday.

The testing site will be open Friday from noon to 8 p.m. because of the impending storm. After that, it will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The number of cases linked to the omicron variant has increased since data was last released on Dec. 29. The new data shows 32 more omicron cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 44.

Seventy-four more COVID cases have also been linked to the delta variant, bringing the overall total to 6,023.

These confirmed cases are just a sample size, however, since the Health Department sequences a portion of the new cases each week to screen for variants.

Approximately 75% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while nearly 85% is at least partially vaccinated.

In addition, the data reveals about 30% of the population has received a booster shot.

