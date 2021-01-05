RI Health Dept. to provide COVID-19 vaccine update at 2 pm; 1,081 new infections, 15 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 25,000 people in Rhode Island have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 400 have been fully vaccinated, according to new data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials also reported 1,081 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 8.8%, with 12,292 tests administered the previous day.

After a steady decline through most of December, new infections in Rhode Island started trending upward again after Christmas.



Hospitalizations are falling.



The state reports 400 people have been full vaccinated.



Another 15 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, bringing the reported death toll to 1,870.

As of midday Tuesday, 409 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals, with 56 in intensive care and 40 on ventilators, according to health officials.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data on Tuesday, which showed a decline in new hospital admissions by week (from 406 last week to 365 this week) but increases in percent positive by week (from 5.6% to 7.4%) and new cases per 100,000 residents by week (from 491 to 668).

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s first coronavirus briefing of the year has been postponed until 1 p.m. Friday after she was identified as a close contact and had to enter quarantine.

Outgoing Cranston Mayor revealed Monday that he tested positive for the virus. Retired R.I. Supreme Court justice Flaherty also tested positive, according to a spokesperson for the R.I. Judiciary.