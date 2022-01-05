COVID-19 hospitalizations top 400 in RI as daily case counts reach record levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island continues to climb toward levels not seen in almost a year, according to the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health.

As of Monday, the state had 405 hospitalizations, which is the most since Jan. 19, 2020. Of the current patients, the data shows 51 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators.

This comes as the rate of new COVID-19 cases is at an all-time high, with nearly 10,000 new infections recorded in the past two days alone. Revised data shows there were 4,926 on Monday (the new single-day record for Rhode Island) followed by 4,885 on Tuesday.

The Health Department also disclosed 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Here's a look at total daily testing in RI as reported by @RIHealth – you can see the state is back to the levels of last winter by this metric (via @Eli_Sherman) https://t.co/uK1NnLusZw pic.twitter.com/G60Q65uQHz — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) January 5, 2022

Earlier this week, the Health Department estimated the highly contagious omicron variant is responsible for nearly half of the state’s new cases. While it’s still too early to see how well the vaccine holds up against the mutated virus, health officials say there’s strong evidence that a booster dose increases protection against both the omicron and delta variants.

Even though case rates are up across the board, they’re roughly two and a half times higher among people who are not vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

