COVID-19: RI reports 4,500 new infections since Wednesday, 78 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New coronavirus data released Monday by the Rhode Island Department of Health showed 4,502 more people have tested positive since the middle of last week.

It was the first time the department released new data since Wednesday, Dec. 30, due to the New Year holidays and weekend.

Another 78 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, including 32 on the first three days of January, according to the data. The state’s reported death toll now stands at 1,855.

Currently, 415 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island, which is down from 452 the previous Monday. Of the current patients, 61 are in intensive care and 47 are on ventilators.

The data also shows 24,145 people in the state have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 121 have received their second dose, which is administered to patients about three weeks after the first.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s first coronavirus briefing of the year is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.