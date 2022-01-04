COVID-19 test site moved from Chapel View to Sockanosset Cross Road

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone who has a COVID-19 testing appointment scheduled at Chapel View shopping center in Cranston will be directed to a different location starting on Tuesday.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the state-run site has been moved down the street to 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, which is able to accommodate more people.

It’s the same location as the state-run vaccination clinic, just in a different part of the building, the Health Department said.

On Tuesday, the Health Department is expected to release several days’ worth of COVID-19 data, since new numbers haven’t been posted since Thursday, Dec. 30.

The state last week saw more than 3,000 new cases for three straight days. On Dec. 28, there were 3,277 new cases recorded, more than doubling the previous one-day high of 1,605 on Dec. 3, 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also climbed to 325, with 45 patients in the ICU and 32 on ventilators.