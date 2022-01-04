CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19 test site moved from Chapel View to Sockanosset Cross Road

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone who has a COVID-19 testing appointment scheduled at Chapel View shopping center in Cranston will be directed to a different location starting on Tuesday.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the state-run site has been moved down the street to 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, which is able to accommodate more people.

It’s the same location as the state-run vaccination clinic, just in a different part of the building, the Health Department said.

On Tuesday, the Health Department is expected to release several days’ worth of COVID-19 data, since new numbers haven’t been posted since Thursday, Dec. 30.

The state last week saw more than 3,000 new cases for three straight days. On Dec. 28, there were 3,277 new cases recorded, more than doubling the previous one-day high of 1,605 on Dec. 3, 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also climbed to 325, with 45 patients in the ICU and 32 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

 

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community