12 News Now: RI reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since October; 520 new cases, 9 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported the lowest daily rate of positive coronavirus tests in months on Wednesday.

With 520 new positive cases found and more than 16,200 tests administered the previous day, the rate came out to 3.2%.

The last time the state had a daily positivity rate that low was Oct. 30, when it was 3%.

Another nine people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to health officials, bringing the total fatalities to 2,135.

The Health Department says 334 people in Rhode Island are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 50 patients in the intensive care unit and 35 on ventilators.

More than 62,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, the Health Department said, while nearly 20,000 people have received their second dose, making them fully vaccinated.

State health officials are expected to reveal which groups will be vaccinated next during their weekly briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

